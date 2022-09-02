On the road

They'll play The Horn in St Albans.

Published: 10:33 am, September 02, 2022

Trash Boat have announced a Halloween show.

The band will perform at The Horn in St Albans on 31st October, the first time the band has played the venue in nearly three years.

They also have a big European tour with Enter Shikari and Wargasm coming up, which will kick off in Paris, France on 8th December.

Find out more about the Halloween show below.