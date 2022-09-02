Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Trash Boat have announced a Halloween show

They'll play The Horn in St Albans.
Published: 10:33 am, September 02, 2022
Trash Boat have announced a Halloween show

Trash Boat have announced a Halloween show.

The band will perform at The Horn in St Albans on 31st October, the first time the band has played the venue in nearly three years.

They also have a big European tour with Enter Shikari and Wargasm coming up, which will kick off in Paris, France on 8th December.

Find out more about the Halloween show below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boston Manor have dropped a new single, 'Inertia'
Crawlers and more have joined the bill for Live At Leeds: In The City
Architects have dropped a new track from their upcoming album
PUP are going to release a new live EP ahead of their UK tour
Crawlers have announced their first-ever mixtape
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing