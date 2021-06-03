Coming soon

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 1:33 pm, June 03, 2021

Trash Boat have announced their new album, 'Don't You Feel Amazing?'. Set for release on 13th August via Hopeless Records, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

Vocalist Tobi Duncan says of the song: “Sometimes the most effective way to tolerate something difficult or painful is to numb yourself and learn to live with it. If enough time passes only the most intense elements of life can bring you back to reality and make you feel alive, the quickest way to achieve this usually disregards your long term health for short term bliss.

"This song is what I fight every day, it’s what I’m holding myself back from becoming, it's hedonism, it's drugs, it's sex, it’s excess, it never stops and it wants all of me. This song is a way of living in that moment, like a roleplay, I get to channel that energy and be disgusting for a few minutes a set.

"We watch horror movies and want more gore and to feel more fear. We enter mosh pits and want to simulate violence. We take drugs to simulate happiness. I wrote this song so I could have all of this and more when I sing it. I get to control it instead of it controlling me."

Of the full-length, he adds: “The album itself is unapologetic and candid wherever it goes. I’ve taken a far more direct approach lyrically and want to leave little to the imagination. We are exposed to so much of the world everyday now, to comprehend everything going on today is too much for any one person. It’s all inconsistent and overwhelming. Each song represents my frustration, desires, struggle, hedonism, pain and redemption while being bluntly honest about each topic.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Don’t You Feel Amazing?

2. Silence Is Golden

3. Bad Entertainment (feat. Milkie Way)

4. Love Without Needing

5. He's So Good

6. Vertigo

7. Alpha Omega (feat. Kamiyada+)

8. Idios

9. Cannibal

10. Live Like A King Die Like An Animal

11. All I Can Never Be

12. Synthetic Sympathy

13. Maladaptive Daydreaming