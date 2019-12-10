Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Trail of Dead tackle "existential woe" with their new track, ‘Into The Godless Void’

The band's tenth record is due in January.
Published: 12:15 pm, December 10, 2019
Trail of Dead tackle "existential woe" with their new track, ‘Into The Godless Void’

Trail of Dead have shared a new video for ‘Into The Godless Void’.

It's the second single from the band's tenth record 'X: The Godless Void and Other Stories', due on 17th January, following on from lead single ‘Don't Look Down’.

'Into The Godless Void' deals with “this existential woe that all humans tend to go through," Jason Reece explains, "feeling that weight that plagues the mind."

The band are taking the album on the road, too:

FEBRUARY
29 Brighton, Patterns

MARCH
01 Bristol, The Exchange
02 Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club
03 Edinburgh, Scotland, The Mash House
04 Manchester, Night & Day
05 Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside
07 Leicester, The Cookie
08 Huddersfield, The Parish
10 London, The Dome
11 St Albans, The Horn

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing