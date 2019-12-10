Trail of Dead tackle "existential woe" with their new track, ‘Into The Godless Void’

Watch

The band's tenth record is due in January.

Published: 12:15 pm, December 10, 2019

Trail of Dead have shared a new video for ‘Into The Godless Void’.

It's the second single from the band's tenth record 'X: The Godless Void and Other Stories', due on 17th January, following on from lead single ‘Don't Look Down’.

'Into The Godless Void' deals with “this existential woe that all humans tend to go through," Jason Reece explains, "feeling that weight that plagues the mind."

The band are taking the album on the road, too:



FEBRUARY

29 Brighton, Patterns



MARCH

01 Bristol, The Exchange

02 Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club

03 Edinburgh, Scotland, The Mash House

04 Manchester, Night & Day

05 Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside

07 Leicester, The Cookie

08 Huddersfield, The Parish

10 London, The Dome

11 St Albans, The Horn