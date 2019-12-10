Trail of Dead tackle "existential woe" with their new track, ‘Into The Godless Void’

Trail of Dead have shared a new video for ‘Into The Godless Void’.
It's the second single from the band's tenth record 'X: The Godless Void and Other Stories', due on 17th January, following on from lead single ‘Don't Look Down’.
'Into The Godless Void' deals with “this existential woe that all humans tend to go through," Jason Reece explains, "feeling that weight that plagues the mind."
The band are taking the album on the road, too:
FEBRUARY
29 Brighton, Patterns
MARCH
01 Bristol, The Exchange
02 Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club
03 Edinburgh, Scotland, The Mash House
04 Manchester, Night & Day
05 Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside
07 Leicester, The Cookie
08 Huddersfield, The Parish
10 London, The Dome
11 St Albans, The Horn