Black Peaks, Employed to Serve and more are taking part in a new fundraising initiative for bands with cancelled tours

They've a new range of merch.

Published: 11:53 pm, April 30, 2020

Black Peaks, Employed to Serve and more are taking part in a new fundraising initiative for bands who've had tours cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Dubbed 'The Tours That Never Were', the non-profit fundraiser will benefit independent and underground UK-based bands and crew, and various charities.​ via an exclusive range of merch.

Acts included in the design are: AA Williams, Black Peaks, Cassels, Conjurer, Cruelty, Cultdreams, Delta Sleep, Dinosaur Pile Up, Dream Nails, Employed to Serve, Haggard Cat, Holding Absence, False Heads, Gender Roles, Ithaca, John, Lizzy Farrall, Nordic Giants, Orchards, Palm Reader, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Polar, The St Pierre Snake Invasion, Sugar Horse, We Never Learned to Live.

Have a gander at what's on offer here.

All profits from the sale of the items will be split equally between the artists signed up, to use as they see fit.