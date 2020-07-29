Coming soon

Their new single features Andy Hull from Manchester Orchestra, too.

Published: 9:58 pm, July 29, 2020

Touché Amoré will release their fifth album later this year.

'Lament' is due on 9th October, preceded by lead single 'Limelight', which features Andy Hull from Manchester Orchestra.

“When you’re connected to someone long enough, and you’ve both suffered losses and been there for one another, there’s an understanding and a beauty to the quiet moments," they explain.

"There’s a great line in ‘Pulp Fiction’ when Uma Thurman boasts knowing when you’ve found someone really special, when you can just ‘shut the fuck up for a minute, and comfortably share silence’. I imagined that you’d be shamed for casually omitting that a day or two may go by without realizing you haven’t kissed your partner, but at no point did things feel bad. You’re just in it and it feels like home.”

The record's tracklisting reads:



1. Come Heroine

2. Lament

3. Feign

4. Reminders

5. Limelight (ft. Andy Hull)

6. Exit Row

7. Savoring

8. A Broadcast

9. I'll Be Your Host

10. Deflector

11. A Forecast​