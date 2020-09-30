Touché Amoré's new video for 'Reminders features Frank Iero, Jim Adkins, Andy Hull, Skrillex and loads more

Watch

Plus their pets.

Published: 10:57 pm, September 30, 2020

Touché Amoré have shared a new video for 'Reminders'.

It's a cut from the band's fifth album 'Lament', due on 9th October, with the clip featuring a bunch of surprise guests (and their owners).

"The track was born out of the overwhelming anxiety that came from the controversial end result of Trump’s impeachment trial," a press release explains, with vocalist Jeremy Bolm expanding: “I think when we are all panicking, we need to have those reminders that there’s love out there for us whether we believe it or not and that’s all that we can really trust to save us."

Give it a watch below, and keep an eye out for Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Jacob Bannon of Converge, Frank Iero, Anthony Green, Skrillex, and many more.