Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Touché Amoré's new video for 'Reminders features Frank Iero, Jim Adkins, Andy Hull, Skrillex and loads more

Plus their pets.
Published: 10:57 pm, September 30, 2020
Touché Amoré's new video for 'Reminders features Frank Iero, Jim Adkins, Andy Hull, Skrillex and loads more

Touché Amoré have shared a new video for 'Reminders'.

It's a cut from the band's fifth album 'Lament', due on 9th October, with the clip featuring a bunch of surprise guests (and their owners).

"The track was born out of the overwhelming anxiety that came from the controversial end result of Trump’s impeachment trial," a press release explains, with vocalist Jeremy Bolm expanding: “I think when we are all panicking, we need to have those reminders that there’s love out there for us whether we believe it or not and that’s all that we can really trust to save us."

Give it a watch below, and keep an eye out for Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Jacob Bannon of Converge, Frank Iero, Anthony Green, Skrillex, and many more.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boy Destroy has released his debut single, 'Warpaint'
Panic Shack have launched their new single 'I Don't Really Like It'
Palm Reader have inked a new record deal, and announced a livestream show
Seaway embrace "a happy fun drug trip" for their new 'Still Blue' video
Phoebe Bridgers performed in a haunted theatre for The Late Show with Seth Meyers
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing