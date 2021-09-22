Tom Morello has teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for his new single, ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’

Listen

Published: 5:04 pm, September 22, 2021

Tom Morello has shared his new single ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’, featuring Bring Me The Horizon.

It's the latest track from his collaboration-packed new album 'The Atlas Underground Fire', set for release on 15th October.

Tom says: “Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that. I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.

"This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A. It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit.

"This song also has one of my favourite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

Check it out below.