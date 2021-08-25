Listen

He's got a new album coming in October.

Tom Morello has released his new single, 'Driving To Texas (Feat. Phantogram)'.

It's a cut from his just-announced new album, 'The Atlas Underground Fire'. The release follows on from 2018's 'The Atlas Underground', and will arrive on 15th October. The album’s first single was a cover of AC/DC's ‘Highway to Hell’, featuring Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

Tom says: "I’d worked with Josh from Phantogram on my first Atlas Underground album and I was thrilled when he and Sarah reached out about collaborating on this record. This song is creepy as hell - a dark journey, a struggle for a tortured soul. The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist. Will they descend into the abyss or will they find redemption? “Driving To Texas,” really shows the breadth of the music you’ll hear on this record. Sarah has one of the most haunting and beautiful voices of anyone singing today, and Josh’s production is stylistically so fresh and eerie."

