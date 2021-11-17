Listen

Feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES and more.

Published: 4:12 pm, November 17, 2021

Tom Morello has announced a second new album, 'The Atlas Underground Flood'.

The record - which follows on from his just-dropped 'The Atlas Underground Fire' - will be released on 3rd December, and features collaborations with Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more.

“The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started," Tom explains. "Fire and Flood are my ‘London Calling’. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos."

He's dropped three new tracks, too - check them all out below.