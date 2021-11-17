Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Wage War, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Tom Morello and more.
Order a copy
November 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Tom Morello has announced a second new album, 'The Atlas Underground Flood'

Feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES and more.
Published: 4:12 pm, November 17, 2021
Tom Morello has announced a second new album, 'The Atlas Underground Flood'

Tom Morello has announced a second new album, 'The Atlas Underground Flood'.

The record - which follows on from his just-dropped 'The Atlas Underground Fire' - will be released on 3rd December, and features collaborations with Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim James, IDLES, Ben Harper, Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, X Ambassadors, Barns Courtney, Manchester Orchestra, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and more.

“The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started," Tom explains. "Fire and Flood are my ‘London Calling’. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos."

He's dropped three new tracks, too - check them all out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Mayday Parade have shared their new single 'Think Of You'
jxdn has shared his own take on Blink-182's festive tune, 'Happy Holidays You Bastard'
Wage War: "The world needs metalheads! We want to start a revolution"
Check out Spiritbox's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Metallica, Architects, Enter Shikari and more
Proper. nod to At The Drive-In and Paramore with their new track, 'Red, White and Blue'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing