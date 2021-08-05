Listen

The record features Bruce Springsteen, grandson, Bring Me The Horizon, phem and more.

Published: 11:24 am, August 05, 2021

Tom Morello has announced a new album, 'The Atlas Underground Fire'.

The release follows on from 2018's 'The Atlas Underground', and will arrive on 15th October. The album’s first single is a cover of AC/DC's ‘Highway to Hell’, featuring Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

Tom says: "Our version of ‘Highway To Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future. One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



Harlem Hellfighter

Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

Night Witch (featuring phem)

Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)