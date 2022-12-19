Tom DeLonge says a new blink-182 album will be "coming in a few months"

Coming soon?

blink-182 fans, get ready – it looks like new music is on the horizon.

Published: 12:36 pm, December 19, 2022

blink-182 fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the band's new album, and it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Tom DeLonge, who officially re-joined the band in October, has hinted that the record will be "coming in a few months."

In the meantime, the band members have been sharing glimpses of their work on social media. Drummer Travis Barker posted a video on Instagram of him working on Anthem Pt. 3, while bassist Mark Hoppus shared some humorous lyrics that seem to be a play on Lewis Capaldi's song 'Someone You Loved'.

But the excitement isn't limited to the band members themselves. Travis's drum tech, Daniel Jensen, recently gave fans an update, saying that he has been in the studio all week working on the new album and that it's "coming out awesome." He added that he thinks blink-182 fans will love it.

With all of this activity, it's clear that the band is hard at work on their new album. While an official release date has not yet been announced, it's clear that the wait won't be much longer. blink-182 fans, get ready – it looks like new music is on the horizon.