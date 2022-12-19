Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon?

Tom DeLonge says a new blink-182 album will be "coming in a few months"

blink-182 fans, get ready – it looks like new music is on the horizon.
Published: 12:36 pm, December 19, 2022
Tom DeLonge says a new blink-182 album will be "coming in a few months"

blink-182 fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the band's new album, and it looks like they won't have to wait much longer. Tom DeLonge, who officially re-joined the band in October, has hinted that the record will be "coming in a few months."

In the meantime, the band members have been sharing glimpses of their work on social media. Drummer Travis Barker posted a video on Instagram of him working on Anthem Pt. 3, while bassist Mark Hoppus shared some humorous lyrics that seem to be a play on Lewis Capaldi's song 'Someone You Loved'.

But the excitement isn't limited to the band members themselves. Travis's drum tech, Daniel Jensen, recently gave fans an update, saying that he has been in the studio all week working on the new album and that it's "coming out awesome." He added that he thinks blink-182 fans will love it.

With all of this activity, it's clear that the band is hard at work on their new album. While an official release date has not yet been announced, it's clear that the wait won't be much longer. blink-182 fans, get ready – it looks like new music is on the horizon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Daniel Jensen (@ocdrumdevil)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Måneskin's new single, 'LA FINE'
The Acacia Strain have dropped a brand new single, 'UNTENDED GRAVES'
Waterparks have announced a huge North American tour for 2023
Mimi Barks has shared a brand new track, 'ASHES'
Narrow Head have shared a new single, 'Gearhead'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing