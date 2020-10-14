Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new Tokky Horror single, 'Simulate Me'

Listen

It's the second from the project.

Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with a new single.

The latest drop from new project Tokky Horror, 'Simulate Me' follows on from debut outing 'Girlracer'.

“We all know this isn’t how an organic process like love works,” says Davine, “and that this sort of power would be abused, creating little fulfilment or happiness.

"Most of us don’t truly know what we want, most of us definitely don’t know what we need. Your ‘perfect partner’ may be someone you never expected, and I feel that the virtual world of love is moving more and more away from organic romance towards a checklist of idealistic criteria.”

Check it out below. The trio's first-ever full band live appearance will take place on 20th March 2021 at Birkenhead’s Future Yard venue.