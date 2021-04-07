Tokky Horror have announced their debut EP, and shared lead single 'Godliness'

Tokky Horror have announced their debut EP, 'I Found The Answers And Now I Want More'.
It's set for release on 21st May via Alcopop! Records, it follows on from recent drops 'Simulate Me' and 'Girlracer', and is also preceded by lead single 'Godliness'.
Zee Davine says of the track: “I think we show our more expansive side on ‘Godliness’. Where our first two singles were the ‘flag-in-ground’ moment when we wanted to assert our presence with intensity, ‘Godliness’ is us letting our guard down a bit for something more genuine.”
The trio will head out on their first-ever UK tour at the end of the year, too - catch them live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
04 Cardiff - PWR Festival
11 Liverpool - Futurama Fest
NOVEMBER
12 Birkenhead - Future Yard
13 Leeds - Nice As Pie Race Festival
14 Bristol - The Exchange
18 London - Shacklewell Arms
19 Newport - Le Pub
20 Nottingham - new venue tba