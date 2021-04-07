Tokky Horror have announced their debut EP, and shared lead single 'Godliness'

Watch

The EP's due in May.

Published: 11:06 am, April 07, 2021

Tokky Horror have announced their debut EP, 'I Found The Answers And Now I Want More'.

It's set for release on 21st May via Alcopop! Records, it follows on from recent drops 'Simulate Me' and 'Girlracer', and is also preceded by lead single 'Godliness'.

Zee Davine says of the track: “I think we show our more expansive side on ‘Godliness’. Where our first two singles were the ‘flag-in-ground’ moment when we wanted to assert our presence with intensity, ‘Godliness’ is us letting our guard down a bit for something more genuine.”

The trio will head out on their first-ever UK tour at the end of the year, too - catch them live at the following:



SEPTEMBER

04 Cardiff - PWR Festival

11 Liverpool - Futurama Fest



NOVEMBER

12 Birkenhead - Future Yard

13 Leeds - Nice As Pie Race Festival

14 Bristol - The Exchange

18 London - Shacklewell Arms

19 Newport - Le Pub

20 Nottingham - new venue tba