Check out their new single 'Nothing To Hide.

Published: 1:19 pm, June 03, 2021

Together Pangea are back with a new album, set for release later this year.

'DYE' is due on 22nd October, preceded by new single 'Nothing To Hide', and followed by a support tour with Jimmy Eat World that includes night in Manchester (5th July) and London (6th July).

A press release explains: "'DYE' is an upbeat, undeniable collection of hooks, anthems, and power-pop garage-rock catchiness. It is unmistakably the album of their career, filled to the brim with a sense of primal urgency with feedback and distortion leading the charge."

Check out the new single below.