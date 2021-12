Watch

Warning: contains internet elves.

Published: 12:09 pm, December 02, 2021

Tilian and Anthony Green have teamed up for a suitably festive new track.

The pair have joined forces for their take on 'Christmas Don't Be Late', alongside a suitably 'elf yourself-y' video. Yes, we've done internet before.

Give yourself a fitting tree decorating soundtrack by checking it out below - just cool it on the Baileys, yeah? That has to last to New Year.