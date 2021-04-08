Subscribe to Upset
Tigress will release their debut album 'Pura Vida' this September

It's preceded by lead single 'Disconnect'.
April 08, 2021
Tigress have announced their debut album 'Pura Vida'.

The full-length is set for release on 3rd September via Humble Angel Records, with the news arriving alongside their new single 'Disconnect'.

“The album is about confronting everything you don’t like about yourself, turning it into something you love, and leading a pure life from there,” says vocalist Katy Jackson, inspired by a trip she took to Costa Rica. "That trip changed me. It made me realise how I was so self-absorbed. It made me think I wanted to live a purer life."

Of the single, she adds: "When the instrumental for ‘Disconnect’ landed in my inbox, I immediately started writing about how unplugged I felt from reality, I had experienced life at its fullest and most connected and then dumped back into such a lonely and isolated existence."

Check out 'Disconnect' below, and catch Tigress on tour this September and October.

Meet Me @ The Altar: The next big thing in pop-punk
