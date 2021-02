On tour

The European run includes a show in London.

Published: 10:57 am, February 12, 2021 Photos: Rebecca Need-Menear.

Tigress have announced a new headline tour for October 2021.

The six-date run follows the release of the Chelmsford band's latest single 'CHOKE', and will include sets in London - at Paper Dress Vintage - Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, Prague and Munich.

The details are:



OCTOBER

12 London - Paper Dress Vintage

15 Cologne - Helios37

16 Hamburg - Turmzimmer

17 Berlin - Privatclub

18 Prague - Cafe V Lese

20 Munich - Strom