Watch

The new record's out in March.
Published: 2:02 pm, February 12, 2021
Tigers Jaw are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'New Detroit'.

Produced with Will Yip, 'I Won’t Care How You Remember Me' is due on 5th March - and you can read all about it in the March issue of Upset.

"This song was conceptualized while touring internationally after starting a new relationship," Ben Walsh explains. "I was reflecting on an international tour years before when my home life was in a rough place, and that took over the entire experience.

"I remembered feeling mentally split between the two places, unable to be in the moment even though it was this amazing experience in a new place. ‘New Detroit’ is about the contrast between the two experiences, and how it felt like two completely different lives.” Of the video, he adds: “I was thinking about how I find inspiration to write. Sometimes it just comes to you mysteriously. The song ‘New Detroit’ is sort of different from most songs I write, so the video reflects the concept of experimenting to find inspiration.”

Check it out below.

