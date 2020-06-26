Subscribe to Upset
Tigers Jaw have signed to Hopeless Records, and dropped their new track 'Warn Me'

They've a new album 'on the way'.
Published: 4:04 pm, June 26, 2020 Photos: Kris Herrmann.
The band's first single in three years, it arrives with the news that they've finished recording their sixth full-length album, which they worked on with longtime producer and friend Will Yip.

Ben Walsh explains: “‘Warn Me’ is about being blindsided by something positive in your life. It’s that moment when you realize you normalized unhealthy relationships or behaviors. I’ve been hesitant in the past to write from a more positive point of view, but my entire personal life went through an upheaval a few years back and it inspired me to see things through a new lens.

“This was one of the first songs we worked on with Colin and Teddy, and feels like a perfect song to kick off this next chapter of our band. [Producer] Will Yip did such a great job of bringing out everyone’s musical personality in our performances. It’s a relentlessly driving but fun song, and I think it captures our live sound and energy really accurately."

Give 'Warn Me' a listen below.

