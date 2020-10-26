Coming soon

They've shared a video for lead single 'Cat’s Cradle', too.

Published: 5:03 pm, October 26, 2020

Tigers Jaw have announced their new album, 'I Won’t Care How You Remember Me'.

Due on 5th March and produced with Will Yip, news of the release follows their signing to Hopeless Records and early celebration track 'Warn Me', the band's first single in three years.

Now they've another however, with the album's lead single 'Cat’s Cradle' - check it out below. The video was directed by Drew Horen and Lauren H. Adams, and features the band performing within the world of the album’s cover art.

"‘Cat’s Cradle’ is about the realization that no matter how much love, effort and consideration you put into a friendship, sometimes it just isn’t enough to make it work,” Brianna Collins (vocals/keyboards) explains. “The lyrics reflect on how being passive aggressive and not communicating directly can just lead to tension, confusion, and frustration in any relationship. Confrontation can be really challenging, especially when you’re worried about how what you feel might make someone else feel, and I have the tendency to suppress my own concerns and apologize first. With this song I wanted to acknowledge my own thoughts and emotions without feeling bad for having them.”

Of the video, she adds: "Because the video for ‘Cat’s Cradle’ would be the first glimpse into our new record, we wanted it to visually and aesthetically nod to the album cover art. Drew, Lauren, and the entire team we worked with did an incredible job of making the video we wanted come to life: a simple concept that’s visually compelling.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1. I Won’t Care How You Remember Me

2. Cat’s Cradle

3. Hesitation

4. New Detroit

5. Can’t Wait Forever

6. Lemon Mouth

7. Body Language

8. Commit

9. Never Wanted To

10. Heaven Apart

11. Anniversary