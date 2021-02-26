Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'

Their new record's coming in July.
Published: 11:44 am, February 26, 2021
Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'

Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'.

It's a cut from their second full-length 'As Blue As Indigo' - the follow-up to 2016 debut 'Abstract Figures In The Dark' - set for release on 18th June via Blame Recordings.

"There are people in life that seem to bring a cloud of toxicity and conflict along with them wherever they go," Jamie Stephen Hall explains of the track. "When they come into my world it's like storm clouds have formed over my head and, there is only a matter of time before the first rain drop falls and the storm erupts... The storm opens up old wounds, I'm left rudderless and disorientated from it and as I start to pick myself back up I know it's only a matter of time before it happens again. In 'Like A Bass Drum' I am begging for it to end, stop beating on my heart like a bass drum."

Of the wider record, he adds: “I never really felt in the past that I could talk about really personal things. I’d always used a mask. It’s quite easy to do that because you’re not exposing yourself in anyway. I’d always subconsciously tried to shy away from talking about myself. I didn’t want to do that anymore. I wanted this to be about me and process my emotions for the first time. I think that’s made us more genuine and authentic as a band."

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cane Hill have shared a video for their new single, 'God Is The Enemy'
Of Mice & Men have dropped the final track from their new EP, 'Timeless'
The Great Escape's 2021 festival will be held online
Gloo are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Down'
Creeper have rescheduled their upcoming headline tour to December
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing