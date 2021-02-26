Watch

Their new record's coming in July.

Published: 11:44 am, February 26, 2021

Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'.

It's a cut from their second full-length 'As Blue As Indigo' - the follow-up to 2016 debut 'Abstract Figures In The Dark' - set for release on 18th June via Blame Recordings.

"There are people in life that seem to bring a cloud of toxicity and conflict along with them wherever they go," Jamie Stephen Hall explains of the track. "When they come into my world it's like storm clouds have formed over my head and, there is only a matter of time before the first rain drop falls and the storm erupts... The storm opens up old wounds, I'm left rudderless and disorientated from it and as I start to pick myself back up I know it's only a matter of time before it happens again. In 'Like A Bass Drum' I am begging for it to end, stop beating on my heart like a bass drum."

Of the wider record, he adds: “I never really felt in the past that I could talk about really personal things. I’d always used a mask. It’s quite easy to do that because you’re not exposing yourself in anyway. I’d always subconsciously tried to shy away from talking about myself. I didn’t want to do that anymore. I wanted this to be about me and process my emotions for the first time. I think that’s made us more genuine and authentic as a band."

Give it a listen below.