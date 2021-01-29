Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'

It marks their first new material since 2018.
Published: 1:32 pm, January 29, 2021 Photos: Rosie Powell.
Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'

Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'.

Out today (Friday, 29th January) via Blame Recordings, it's the first taster from a series of recording sessions produced by the Brighton-based band's own Jamie Stephen Hall, with co-production and engineering from Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, Everything Everything).

Jamie says: "Don't say you think that you can feel it, because you don't. Feels like my personality is just a series of instinctive reactions based on past experiences, I feel disconnected to everyone else, no matter how hard people try to empathise, it just feels like they will never understand. "Beauty" is an attempt to journal that mental tug of war."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'
Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album
The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second
Weezer: "I'm very anxious right now about what it means to be human"
Yonaka are back with their new single, 'Seize The Power'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing