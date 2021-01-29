Listen

It marks their first new material since 2018.

Published: 1:32 pm, January 29, 2021 Photos: Rosie Powell.

Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'.

Out today (Friday, 29th January) via Blame Recordings, it's the first taster from a series of recording sessions produced by the Brighton-based band's own Jamie Stephen Hall, with co-production and engineering from Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, Everything Everything).

Jamie says: "Don't say you think that you can feel it, because you don't. Feels like my personality is just a series of instinctive reactions based on past experiences, I feel disconnected to everyone else, no matter how hard people try to empathise, it just feels like they will never understand. "Beauty" is an attempt to journal that mental tug of war."

Check it out below.