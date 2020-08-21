Listen

Published: 2:35 pm, August 21, 2020

Thyla have shared their new song 'Fade'.

The follow-up to recent EP 'Everything At Once', it's a dream-pop number about growing up and figuring out how to deal with life.

Millie Duthie explains: "As you grow up you realise things aren’t as they seem. The more you learn the more you realise you have to learn, and it can be a really painful experience taking off the blinkers of your youth. It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that a lot of your drive is based on a hedonistic attitude.

"Fade’s about waking up to some ugly truths about your personal life and development. How strong are your relationships really and where are you headed if you stay on this trajectory?"

