Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Thyla have shared their new song 'Fade'

Give it a listen.
Published: 2:35 pm, August 21, 2020
Thyla have shared their new song 'Fade'

Thyla have shared their new song 'Fade'.

The follow-up to recent EP 'Everything At Once', it's a dream-pop number about growing up and figuring out how to deal with life.

Millie Duthie explains: "As you grow up you realise things aren’t as they seem. The more you learn the more you realise you have to learn, and it can be a really painful experience taking off the blinkers of your youth. It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that a lot of your drive is based on a hedonistic attitude.

"Fade’s about waking up to some ugly truths about your personal life and development. How strong are your relationships really and where are you headed if you stay on this trajectory?"

Give it a listen below.

THYLA · Fade
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Madina Lake are teasing their new EP with latest single, 'Silver Lines'
It's time: Deftones have announced their new album, 'Ohms'
You Me At Six are teasing their seventh album with new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'
Slipknot's Corey Taylor has released a video for his new solo single, 'Black Eyes Blue'
Upset cover stars Biffy Clyro have released a new video for 'Space'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing