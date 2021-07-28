Thrice have dropped a new video for ﻿'Scavengers'﻿, from their upcoming album

Watch

It's an early track from 'Horizons/East'.

Published: 10:03 pm, July 28, 2021

Thrice have shared a new video for 'Scavengers'.

It's an early track from 'Horizons/East', their eleventh full-length out digitally from 17th September via Epitaph Records, with a physical version available from 8th October.

A press release explains: "The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon, among others. In this, 'Horizons/East' is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape."

Check out 'Scavengers' below.