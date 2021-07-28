Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring daine, jxdn, Creeper and more.
Order a copy
August 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Thrice have dropped a new video for ﻿'Scavengers'﻿, from their upcoming album

It's an early track from 'Horizons/East'.
Published: 10:03 pm, July 28, 2021
Thrice have dropped a new video for ﻿'Scavengers'﻿, from their upcoming album

Thrice have shared a new video for 'Scavengers'.

It's an early track from 'Horizons/East', their eleventh full-length out digitally from 17th September via Epitaph Records, with a physical version available from 8th October. 

A press release explains: "The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon, among others. In this, 'Horizons/East' is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape."

Check out 'Scavengers' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Wade MacNeil has launched a new solo project, Dooms Children
Turnstile have shared a new single, 'Blackout'
Sleigh Bells have announced their new album, ‘Texis’
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have booked a show at Cardiff Castle
Reading & Leeds has confirmed some more names for this summer's festival
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing