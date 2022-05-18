Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Thrice have shared a new track, 'Dead Awake'

It follows on from their latest album 'Horizons/East'.
Published: 1:47 pm, May 18, 2022
Thrice have shared a new track, 'Dead Awake'

Thrice have shared a new track, 'Dead Awake'.

The drop follows on from the release of their latest album 'Horizons/East', which was released last year via Epitaph Records.

“This is a tune we were working on during the Horizons/East sessions but hadn’t completed,” shares vocalist Dustin Kensrue on the new track. 

“I’ve always been fascinated by songs that only have one chord progression but feel expansive and varied through the use of shifting melodies and layers and we wanted to play with that format here.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at 2000trees this spring.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Yard Act have dropped a video for '100% Endurance', starring actor David Thewlis
Dune Rats have dropped their new single and video, 'Melted Into Two'
YUNGBLUD has announced his self-titled third studio album
nothing,nowhere. has booked a UK and Ireland tour for November
Yours Truly have confirmed a new EP with lead single, 'Hallucinate'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing