Published: 1:47 pm, May 18, 2022

Thrice have shared a new track, 'Dead Awake'.

The drop follows on from the release of their latest album 'Horizons/East', which was released last year via Epitaph Records.

“This is a tune we were working on during the Horizons/East sessions but hadn’t completed,” shares vocalist Dustin Kensrue on the new track.

“I’ve always been fascinated by songs that only have one chord progression but feel expansive and varied through the use of shifting melodies and layers and we wanted to play with that format here.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at 2000trees this spring.