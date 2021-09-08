Subscribe to Upset
Thrice have released new album track 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'

Their new record is imminent. 
Published: 4:38 pm, September 08, 2021
Thrice have released new album track 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'

Thrice have shared a new single, 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'.

It's an early track from 'Horizons/East', their eleventh full-length out digitally from 17th September via Epitaph Records, with a physical version available from 8th October.

“Much of this song is really close to Ed’s original demo,” vocalist Dustin Kensrue explains. “As we got together and were jamming on the parts, I ended up singing the words ‘Summer set fire to the rain.’ While most of the things I end up singing during the writing process are nonsense, sometimes there are little gems that emerge, and I’ve been trying to pay more attention to them and pull them in to songs when it feels right. In this case, my accidental but poetic framing of being caught in the rain while the sun shines became a central metaphor for the song.”

Check out 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain' below.

