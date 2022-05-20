Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a co-headline tour for October

They'll be supported by Touché Amoré.
Published: 4:22 pm, May 20, 2022
Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a co-headline tour for October

Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a new co-headline tour.

The dates - on which they'll be supported by Touché Amoré - will kick off on 14th October, and include a night at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 27th May.

The details are:

OCTOBER
14 Bristol - o2 Academy (UK)
15 Birmingham - o2 Academy (UK)
16 London - o2 Academy Brixton (UK)
18 Manchester – Academy (UK)
19 Nottingham - Rock City (UK)
20 Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers (UK)
22 Antwerp – Trix (BE)
23 Tilburg - 013 (NL)
25 Berlin – Columbiahalle (DE)
26 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (DE)
28 Bologna - Estragon Club (IT)
29 Munich - Tonhalle (DE)
30 Cologne - Carlswerk (DE)

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Wonder Years are teasing their next album with nostalgic single 'Summer Clothes'
Hot Milk have dropped a new single from their upcoming EP
Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Losing My Mind'
Track by Track: Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster
Spielbergs have announced their new album, 'Vestli'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing