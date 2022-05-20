Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a co-headline tour for October

Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a new co-headline tour.
The dates - on which they'll be supported by Touché Amoré - will kick off on 14th October, and include a night at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 27th May.
The details are:
OCTOBER
14 Bristol - o2 Academy (UK)
15 Birmingham - o2 Academy (UK)
16 London - o2 Academy Brixton (UK)
18 Manchester – Academy (UK)
19 Nottingham - Rock City (UK)
20 Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers (UK)
22 Antwerp – Trix (BE)
23 Tilburg - 013 (NL)
25 Berlin – Columbiahalle (DE)
26 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (DE)
28 Bologna - Estragon Club (IT)
29 Munich - Tonhalle (DE)
30 Cologne - Carlswerk (DE)