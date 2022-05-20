Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a co-headline tour for October

On the road

They'll be supported by Touché Amoré.

Published: 4:22 pm, May 20, 2022

Thrice and Coheed And Cambria have booked a new co-headline tour.

The dates - on which they'll be supported by Touché Amoré - will kick off on 14th October, and include a night at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 27th May.

The details are:



OCTOBER

14 Bristol - o2 Academy (UK)

15 Birmingham - o2 Academy (UK)

16 London - o2 Academy Brixton (UK)

18 Manchester – Academy (UK)

19 Nottingham - Rock City (UK)

20 Glasgow - SWG3 Galvanizers (UK)

22 Antwerp – Trix (BE)

23 Tilburg - 013 (NL)

25 Berlin – Columbiahalle (DE)

26 Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (DE)

28 Bologna - Estragon Club (IT)

29 Munich - Tonhalle (DE)

30 Cologne - Carlswerk (DE)