Coming soon

They've also shared new single 'Scavengers'.

Published: 12:28 pm, July 21, 2021

Thrice have announced their new album, 'Horizons/East'.

Their eleventh full-length, it's out digitally from 17th September via Epitaph Records, with a physical version available from 8th October. They've also shared new single 'Scavengers'.

A press release explains: "The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon, among others. In this, 'Horizons/East' is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape."

The full tracklisting reads:



The Color Of The Sky

Scavengers

Buried In The Sun

Northern Lights

Summer Set Fire To The Rain

Still Life

The Dreamer

Robot Soft Exorcism

Dandelion Wine

Unitive/East