Thrice have announced their new album, 'Horizons/East'.
Their eleventh full-length, it's out digitally from 17th September via Epitaph Records, with a physical version available from 8th October. They've also shared new single 'Scavengers'.
A press release explains: "The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon, among others. In this, 'Horizons/East' is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape."
The full tracklisting reads:
The Color Of The Sky
Scavengers
Buried In The Sun
Northern Lights
Summer Set Fire To The Rain
Still Life
The Dreamer
Robot Soft Exorcism
Dandelion Wine
Unitive/East