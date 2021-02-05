Thousand Below wrestle with a difficult break-up in their new single and video, 'Gone To Me'

Watch

It's a big 'un.

Published: 1:06 pm, February 05, 2021

Thousand Below have released a new single and video, 'Gone To Me'.

The song was produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Make Them Suffer, From Ashes To New), and follows on from their recent stripped-back EP 'let go of your love', released last summer.

"'Gone to Me' is about navigating the painfully complicated scenario of having someone you used to be in love with — who once caused severe emotional damage to you — still try and remain in your life on positive terms," singer James Deberg says.

"Shutting them out completely feels wrong, as this person was such an important part of your existence for so long. But you also eventually realise that any attempts or efforts to keep them close in your life, while they move on from you faster than you've moved on from them, just causes you more pain in the long run.

"Having to watch someone who was once your best friend and the most important part of your life slowly move on to connect with other people tears you apart, but not having them around at all also causes its own type of pain. The song is about the double-edged sword of trying to move forward."

Check it out below.