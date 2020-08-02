Watch

It features a new song, too.

Published: 4:44 pm, August 02, 2020

Thousand Below are going to release a new stripped-back EP.

'let go of your love' is due on 21st August, and features low-key versions of songs from 2019's 'Gone In Your Wake', plus a brand new track.

"We had the idea to do an acoustic/remix EP for a while," they explain, "and with everyone stuck in lockdown, it seemed like the perfect time to do it.

"We all recorded our parts at home in San Diego, and got our good friend Sumner from the band Dead Lakes to add a new spin on the remix of 'chemical.' We liked the idea of doing a couple songs that were just acoustic guitar and singing, and a couple that were fully electronic to explore that side of the sound we added on Gone In Your Wake."

Watch the video for 'let go of your love' below.