It's a teaser from the band's upcoming album, due next year.

Published: 5:35 pm, December 13, 2019

Those Damn Crows have released a new video for their single, 'Set In Stone'.

The clip, directed by Tom Russell, was shot earlier this year in Birmingham at The Asylum, following a casting call to have fans take part.

Drummer Ronnie Huxford says: "So many of our fans mentioned how it was their dream to be in a music video, it’s amazing we could help make that a reality."

It's a cut from the group's upcoming new album 'Point Of No Return', which is set for release on 7th February 2020 via Earache Records.

Watch 'Set In Stone' below, and catch the band on tour next February.