This is Tomorrow will take place in May next year, with headline sets from Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Royal Blood

Festivals

It was originally scheduled for this summer.

Published: 4:25 pm, May 13, 2020

This is Tomorrow has announced new dates for 2021.

The event will now take place from 28th-30th May next year, retaining much of the line-up from this year's cancelled event - including headliners Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Royal Blood.

Organiser Steve Davis says: “Once again, we find ourselves in the firing line of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the best thing to do for all concerned is to move to a date that we are confident the event can go ahead as planned.

“We will use the extra time we have to make further additions to the line-up and experiences to the event.”

Visit thisistomorrow.co.uk for more information.