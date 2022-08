Watch

The third and final single to come from their second album 'Happy Now', it follows up on previous offerings 'Loser' and 'Tell Myself'.

Published: 7:26 pm, August 16, 2022

THICK have shared a new track, 'Happiness'.

The third and final single to come from their second album 'Happy Now', it follows up on previous offerings 'Loser' and 'Tell Myself'.

“This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” THICK explain. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'”

'Happy Now' is set to drop on Friday, 19th August via Epitaph.