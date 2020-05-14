Subscribe to Upset
News

Profits will go to NHS Charities Together.
Published: 10:03 pm, May 14, 2020
These New Puritans have released some jigsaw puzzles to raise money for charity.

The two puzzles were created in collaboration with artist and longtime collaborator Harley Weir, and available to buy exclusively from the band’s online store, with all profits from sales being donated to the NHS.

George Barnett explains: “The plague is here, the world’s upside down, so this is our own small way to help the NHS and relieve the tedium for the tedious amongst us. There are words scrawled into the negative space of the photographs, which unlock a 4-track EP.”

Visit thesenewpuritans.com for all the info.

