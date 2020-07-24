There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!

It must be strange to be one of the biggest bands on the planet right now - especially one with a massive album release on the books.
This month, we’re delighted to welcome stadium-filling, festival-headlining, 00s rock legends Biffy Clyro to the cover of Upset for the first time, as they prepare to deliver a brand new record into the eye of a cultural storm. There are no shows to play, no communal gatherings to soundtrack, and yet still the Biff have that winning energy you know will cut through no matter what. If anyone is looking for an anthem, you can be sure you’ll find one here.
This month, we're as packed as usual with 'the bands', from the fizzing energy of Stand Atlantic to the impossible potential of Wargasm, the world saving smarts of In Hearts Wake, the raw brilliance of Bob Vylan or the critical juggernaut of Fontaines DC - or a whole load more - there's something for everyone.
You can order the new issue of Upset right now below. You can also subscribe here, or read online here.
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.