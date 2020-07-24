There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!

New issue

From arena rock titans to the hottest new bands on the planet, there's a brand new edition to get your hands on.

Published: 4:00 pm, July 24, 2020

It must be strange to be one of the biggest bands on the planet right now - especially one with a massive album release on the books.

This month, we’re delighted to welcome stadium-filling, festival-headlining, 00s rock legends Biffy Clyro to the cover of Upset for the first time, as they prepare to deliver a brand new record into the eye of a cultural storm. There are no shows to play, no communal gatherings to soundtrack, and yet still the Biff have that winning energy you know will cut through no matter what. If anyone is looking for an anthem, you can be sure you’ll find one here.