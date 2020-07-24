Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!

From arena rock titans to the hottest new bands on the planet, there's a brand new edition to get your hands on.
Published: 4:00 pm, July 24, 2020
There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!

It must be strange to be one of the biggest bands on the planet right now - especially one with a massive album release on the books.

This month, we’re delighted to welcome stadium-filling, festival-headlining, 00s rock legends Biffy Clyro to the cover of Upset for the first time, as they prepare to deliver a brand new record into the eye of a cultural storm. There are no shows to play, no communal gatherings to soundtrack, and yet still the Biff have that winning energy you know will cut through no matter what. If anyone is looking for an anthem, you can be sure you’ll find one here.

There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!
There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!
There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!
There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!
There's a new issue of Upset, featuring Biffy Clyro, Stand Atlantic, Wargasm and more!

This month, we're as packed as usual with 'the bands', from the fizzing energy of Stand Atlantic to the impossible potential of Wargasm, the world saving smarts of In Hearts Wake, the raw brilliance of Bob Vylan or the critical juggernaut of Fontaines DC - or a whole load more - there's something for everyone.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now below. You can also subscribe here, or read online here.

August 2020
Grab this issue

August 2020

Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Creeper have launched their new tune, 'Poisoned Heart'
nothing,nowhere. is back with his new single, 'lights (4444)'
The Wytches have confirmed their third album, 'Three Mile Ditch'
Garage-punk newcomers The Lotts have debuted their new EP, 'We Are The Lotts'
Sleeping With Sirens have announced a deluxe edition of their album 'How It Feels To Be Lost'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing