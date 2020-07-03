Watch

It's a fun one.

Published: 11:46 am, July 03, 2020

The Wytches have shared a new video for their comeback track ‘Cowboy’.

Nearly four years on from the release of their second album ‘All Your Happy Life’, ‘Cowboy’ is "about attempting to return to a better state of mind."

Frontman Kristian Bell says of their tumultuous few years: “We were disheartened by the whole thing. All the work that goes into getting a band off its feet and into the public felt like something we’d have to try all over again.”

“We've come back feeling re-energised and rejuvenated,” he adds. “For a period I was losing interest. We were going through the motions but now things feel right again.”

Give it a watch below.