Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Wytches have shared a new video for their comeback track ‘Cowboy’

It's a fun one.
Published: 11:46 am, July 03, 2020
The Wytches have shared a new video for their comeback track ‘Cowboy’

The Wytches have shared a new video for their comeback track ‘Cowboy’.

Nearly four years on from the release of their second album ‘All Your Happy Life’, ‘Cowboy’ is "about attempting to return to a better state of mind."

Frontman Kristian Bell says of their tumultuous few years: “We were disheartened by the whole thing. All the work that goes into getting a band off its feet and into the public felt like something we’d have to try all over again.”

“We've come back feeling re-energised and rejuvenated,” he adds. “For a period I was losing interest. We were going through the motions but now things feel right again.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A new socially-distanced live music arena is going to hold events in Newcastle this summer
Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour to 2021
100 gecs have announced a new remix album featuring Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX and more
Fans and musicians are being asked to nominate albums for The Scottish Album of the Year Award
Dream Wife are heading out on a virtual instore tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing