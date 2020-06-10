Listen

Don't call it a comeback.

Published: 9:57 pm, June 10, 2020

The Wytches have returned with their new track, ‘Cowboy’.

Following on from their second album ‘All Your Happy Life’, which was released ages ago, it also comes after the departure of their drummer.

“We were disheartened by the whole thing," says frontman Kristian Bell. "All the work that goes into getting a band off its feet and into the public felt like something we’d have to try all over again. For a period I was losing interest. We were going through the motions but now things feel right again.”

Of the track, he adds: "It's a song about attempting to return to a better state of mind. ‘Cowboy’ was a holding place title as it seemed like a riff that a cowboy would enjoy. It had 4 or 5 different verses and structures before the final recorded version and by then the name had stuck.”

Check it out below: