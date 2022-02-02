Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 4th February.
Published: 12:24 pm, February 02, 2022
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour.

The dates are in support of their fourth album 'Illusory Walls', out now on Epitaph Records, and will see them joined by special guests Bent Knee, Modern Color and Amends.

The dates are:

APRIL
29 Germany Köln @ Club Volta
30 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker

MAY
31 UK Birmingham @ Mama Rouxs
02 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
03 UK Glasgow @ G2
04 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
05 UK Southampton @ Joiners
06 UK London @ The Dome
07 Netherlands Utrecht @ De Helling
08 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage
10 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
11 Germany Hannover @ Faust
12 Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia
13 Poland Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka
14 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
15 Czech Rep Prague @ Futurum
18 Germany München @ Backstage
19 Italy Milan @ Legend Club
20 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
21 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Nova Twins have announced their second album, 'Supernova'
The Linda Lindas have announced their new album, 'Growing Up'
Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Angels Die Too'
DITZ have unveiled the details of their debut album, 'The Great Regression'
Pulled Apart By Horses and The Murder Capital are among the new names for Truck Festival
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing