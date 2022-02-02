On the road

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 4th February.

Published: 12:24 pm, February 02, 2022

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour.

The dates are in support of their fourth album 'Illusory Walls', out now on Epitaph Records, and will see them joined by special guests Bent Knee, Modern Color and Amends.

APRIL

29 Germany Köln @ Club Volta

30 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker



MAY

31 UK Birmingham @ Mama Rouxs

02 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

03 UK Glasgow @ G2

04 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

05 UK Southampton @ Joiners

06 UK London @ The Dome

07 Netherlands Utrecht @ De Helling

08 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage

10 Germany Hamburg @ Logo

11 Germany Hannover @ Faust

12 Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia

13 Poland Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka

14 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns

15 Czech Rep Prague @ Futurum

18 Germany München @ Backstage

19 Italy Milan @ Legend Club

20 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff

21 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte