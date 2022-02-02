The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have announced a UK and European tour.
The dates are in support of their fourth album 'Illusory Walls', out now on Epitaph Records, and will see them joined by special guests Bent Knee, Modern Color and Amends.
The dates are:
APRIL
29 Germany Köln @ Club Volta
30 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker
MAY
31 UK Birmingham @ Mama Rouxs
02 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
03 UK Glasgow @ G2
04 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
05 UK Southampton @ Joiners
06 UK London @ The Dome
07 Netherlands Utrecht @ De Helling
08 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage
10 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
11 Germany Hannover @ Faust
12 Germany Berlin @ Cassiopeia
13 Poland Warsaw @ Hydrozagadka
14 Germany Leipzig @ Naumanns
15 Czech Rep Prague @ Futurum
18 Germany München @ Backstage
19 Italy Milan @ Legend Club
20 Switzerland Aarau @ Kiff
21 Germany Karlsruhe @ Stadtmitte