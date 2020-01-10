Coming soon

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 2:58 pm, January 10, 2020

The Word Alive have announced their new album, 'Monomania'.

Due on 21st February via Fearless Records, the news arrives alongside a video for the title-track.

"With 'MONOMANIA,' I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this," says vocalist Telle Smith of the track.

"Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's fucking hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over. We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle."

The full track listing reads:



1. 'Monomania'

2. 'No Way Out'

3. 'Searching For Glory'

4. 'Another Year In The Shadows'

5. 'Greatest Almost'

6. 'Thank You'

7. 'Numb Love (Misery Ii)'

8. 'K.F.'

9. 'Burning Your World Down'

10. 'Comfort & Chaos'

11. 'I'm Sorry You're Sorry Now'

12. 'Death Is Only The End If You Assume The Story Is About You'