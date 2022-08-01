The Wonder Years are going to tour the UK this November

On the road

Published: 11:04 am, August 01, 2022

The Wonder Years have announced a UK headline tour for November.

The dates are in support of their new album, 'The Hum Goes On Forever'. Set for release on 23rd September via Hopeless Records, the full-length will see them play a number of shows including a night at London's Electric Ballroom.

Speaking of the tour, frontman Dan 'Soupy' Campbell says: "Fun Fact: We’ve been touring the UK longer than anywhere in the world, including the US. This year marks 15 years since our first UK tour and the memories we’ve made—from playing literal basements up to Alexandria Palace—have been and continue to be some of our most treasured. So it’s with an immeasurable joy that we get to tell you today that, for the first time since 2019, we’re doing a headlining UK tour this November. We can’t wait to play everything for you—new stuff from THGOF, old favourites, the whole damn thing."

NOVEMBER 2022

06 BOURNEMOUTH The Old Fire Station - SOLD OUT

08 LONDON Electric Ballroom

09 BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy 2

10 SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

12 BRISTOL SWX

13 MANCHESTER Academy 2

14 GLASGOW St Luke's

15 LEEDS Stylus