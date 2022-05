Listen

The band have a full-length coming later this year.

Published: 4:17 pm, May 20, 2022

The Wonder Years have shared their new single 'Summer Clothes'.

Arriving ahead of their sets at this year's Slam Dunk, it follows on from last month's 'Oldest Daughter', with a new album due later this year.

Vocalist Dan Campbell explains: "It's a love letter to a time when your sadness was most conspicuous by its momentary absence, when the low hum quieted enough for you to realise it was nearly gone, when you did stupid, dangerous shit because, well, why not?"

Check out the new track below.