The band have a new record coming later this year.

Published: 5:42 pm, April 22, 2022

The Wonder Years have released a new single, 'Oldest Daughter'.

The track drops ahead of their upcoming sets at Slam Dunk this spring, and alongside the news that a new record is coming later this year.

"It's about coming to the understanding that you can't save everyone," vocalist Dan Campbell explains. "There are going to be people you love who will destroy themselves no matter how badly you want them to stop."

Check it out below.