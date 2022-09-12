Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.
Order a copy
October 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Wonder Years!

There's also Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie, Kid Kapichi, No Devotion, Vukovi and more.
Published: 4:00 pm, September 12, 2022
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Wonder Years!

It’s always a good month when we’re able to put The Wonder Years on the cover of Upset, which is why we're so delighted to be able to do just that for our new October issue, dropping today (Monday 12th September).

Over the seven and a bit years we’ve been making the magazine (no, really? - Ed), few - if any - bands have come close to matching their consistent level of quality. With their new album ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’ that bar stays intimidatingly high. Not that that’s any surprise.

They lead off an issue full of Upset faves, including - but not limited to - Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie, Kid Kapichi, No Devotion, Vukovi, Counterparts, The Beths, The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path, Lande Hekt, Future Teens and 'more'.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

October 2022
Grab this issue

October 2022

Featuring The Wonder Years, Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Pretty Sick has released a brand new track, ‘Heaven’
WILLOW has shared another track from her forthcoming album
Cavetown has announced a new UK tour and a new album
Cassyette has released her new single, 'September Rain'
Kid Kapichi have shared ‘I.N.V.U.’ from their upcoming second album
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing