Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Wonder Years!

There's also Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie, Kid Kapichi, No Devotion, Vukovi and more.

Published: 4:00 pm, September 12, 2022

It’s always a good month when we’re able to put The Wonder Years on the cover of Upset, which is why we're so delighted to be able to do just that for our new October issue, dropping today (Monday 12th September).

Over the seven and a bit years we’ve been making the magazine (no, really? - Ed), few - if any - bands have come close to matching their consistent level of quality. With their new album ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’ that bar stays intimidatingly high. Not that that’s any surprise.

They lead off an issue full of Upset faves, including - but not limited to - Parkway Drive, Death Cab For Cutie, Kid Kapichi, No Devotion, Vukovi, Counterparts, The Beths, The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path, Lande Hekt, Future Teens and 'more'.

