'Burst and Decay (Volume II)' is due in February.

Published: 12:43 pm, December 11, 2019

The Wonder Years have confirmed details of a new stripped-back EP.

The band will release 'Burst and Decay (Volume II)' on 14th February, just before they head out on a US tour with Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, and Pool Kids.

The release features string arrangements from Little Kruta String Quartet, and guest vocals on 'We Look Like Lightning' from Alex Maniak of the band Shortly.

Vocalist Dan Campbell explains: “On the first Burst & Decay EP, we went in with a rough idea of re-envisioning a few old songs and walked out of the studio in love with the process. We were able to breathe new life into songs that had become neglected over the years and give new dimensions to ones that we'd played endlessly.

“This time, we went in knowing exactly what we wanted to do––build new versions of old songs that subvert expectations but remain familiar. We stretched our limits, we got to work with the insanely talented Little Kruta String Quartet, we had a legitimately good time in the studio and we made something we're very excited to share with you.”

Check out the track listing below, and listen to 'We Look Like Lightning' after the jump.



1. Washington Square Park

2. We Look Like Lightning

3. I Wanted So Badly to be Brave

4. Passing Through a Screen Door

5. It Must Get Lonely

6. Cul-de-sac

7. Hoodie Weather