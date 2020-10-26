Subscribe to Upset
The Wonder Years are back with a new track, check out 'Brakeless' now

It was written in the style of their 2010 album 'The Upsides'.
Published: 4:55 pm, October 26, 2020
The Wonder Years are back with a new track.

'Brakeless' arrives in celebration of the band's recent drive to register new voters/voter actions before the upcoming US election, and was written and recorded in the style of their 2010 breakout album 'The Upsides'.

“I was going through old hard-drives full of demos and voice notes when I stumbled onto an idea I had that never got brought to the band,” vocalist Dan Campbell explains. "What if we tried to go back and write songs that sounded like those records? What would that sound like?"

Well, now you can find out - give it a listen below.

