Published: 12:06 pm, June 23, 2022

The Wonder Years are back with their new album, 'The Hum Goes On Forever'.

Set for release on 23rd September via Hopeless Records, the full-length is preceded by new single 'Wyatt's Song (Your Name)' - a track Dan Campbell wrote for his oldest son, Wyatt.

He explains: "It’s about the polarising forces of love and anxiety that come with being a new parent—simultaneously being so overjoyed that they’re here, about the miraculous nature of their existence, but afraid of all the ways you could fail them," Dan explains. "It’s about raising children in a world that feels like it’s actively ending and how to make them feel safe and cared for despite that. It tries to breathe in the small, beautiful moments and exhale all of the invasive thoughts of despair."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Doors I Painted Shut

2. Wyatt's Song (Your Name)

3. Oldest Daughter

4. Cardinals II

5. The Paris of Nowhere

6. Summer Clothes

7. Lost in the Lights

8. Songs About Death

9. Low Tide

10. Laura & the Beehive

11. Old Friends Like Lost Teeth

12. You're the Reason I Don't Want the World to End