They're on the road this summer, too.

Published: 7:35 pm, May 08, 2020

The Winter Passing have announced their new album, 'New Ways Of Living'.

Due out on 3rd July via Big Scary Monsters, the news arrives alongside a video for 'Resist', which follows on from last year's singles ‘Original Sin’ and ‘Patience Please’.

They're currently planning to hit the road in support of the release - COVID-19 permitting - with Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties, heading out from 29th August. The details are as follows:



AUGUST

29 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

30 Bristol, Exchange

31 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s



SEPTEMBER

01 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s

02 Manchester, Gorilla

04 London, O2 Islington Academy