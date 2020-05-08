The Winter Passing have announced their new album, 'New Ways Of Living'.
Due out on 3rd July via Big Scary Monsters, the news arrives alongside a video for 'Resist', which follows on from last year's singles ‘Original Sin’ and ‘Patience Please’.
They're currently planning to hit the road in support of the release - COVID-19 permitting - with Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties, heading out from 29th August. The details are as follows:
AUGUST
29 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
30 Bristol, Exchange
31 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
SEPTEMBER
01 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
02 Manchester, Gorilla
04 London, O2 Islington Academy