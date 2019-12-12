Listen

The band have a new album out this week.

Published: 10:30 am, December 12, 2019

The Warriors have teamed up with Parkway Drive's Winston McCall for their new song, 'Painful Truth'.

It's a teaser from the band's upcoming record 'Monomyth' - their first in nearly a decade - due out this week (Friday 13th December) via Pure Noise Records.

“’The Painful Truth’ was the first song written and recorded for Monomyth,” the band explain. “We wanted to throw all convention out the window and push the boundaries of our creativity in every respect, while still honouring the 'old' Warriors sound. In a sense, this song was the foundation upon which the rest of the album was built."

Have a listen below.