Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Post-punk band The Wants have shared their latest single, 'The Motor'

Their debut album is due in a few weeks.
Published: 1:06 pm, January 09, 2020
Post-punk band The Wants have shared their latest single, 'The Motor'

The Wants (feat. members of NY band Bodega) have shared their new single, 'The Motor'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming debut album 'Container', due 13th March via Council Records, and arrives alongside news of a February-March headline tour.

Guitarist and vocalist Madison Velding-VanDam says of the song, which was originally intended as an instrumental: “Whenever we play live, 'The Motor' always seemed to be the track with the most immediacy, which inspired us to think further about how we could elevate the track to more than just a live instrumental.

"I first had the epiphany for the spoken word vocals that feature in 'The Motor' whilst re-watching the introduction to one of my favourite movies, David Lynch’s “Lost Highway”. In it, racing pavement reveals only level white dotted lines shrouded in darkness as David Bowie croons his sinister, 90s industrial art-rock masterpiece, “I’m Deranged”.

"Taking elements from this, alongside a general feeling of unstoppable locomotion, we arrived at something that captures a mood somewhere between Cybotron’s “Cosmic Cars”, Kraftwerk’s “Autobahn”, and Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”."

Check out 'The Motor' below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
26 Bristol, The Lanes
27 London, The Lexington
28 Manchester, YES (Basement)
29 Glasgow, The Poetry Club

MARCH
1 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
2 Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge
4 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Parkway Drive have started a gofundme to aid the devastation caused by fires in Australia
Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their single 'Liberty Belle'
The Darkness have teamed up with Abbey Clancy for their new 'In Another Life' video
Twin Atlantic have shared a live video for 'Novocaine', recorded at the band's studio Bongo Land
Demob Happy have dropped their new single, the third in a trilogy - have a listen to 'Mother Machine' now
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing