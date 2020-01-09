Post-punk band The Wants have shared their latest single, 'The Motor'

Listen

Their debut album is due in a few weeks.

Published: 1:06 pm, January 09, 2020

The Wants (feat. members of NY band Bodega) have shared their new single, 'The Motor'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming debut album 'Container', due 13th March via Council Records, and arrives alongside news of a February-March headline tour.

Guitarist and vocalist Madison Velding-VanDam says of the song, which was originally intended as an instrumental: “Whenever we play live, 'The Motor' always seemed to be the track with the most immediacy, which inspired us to think further about how we could elevate the track to more than just a live instrumental.

"I first had the epiphany for the spoken word vocals that feature in 'The Motor' whilst re-watching the introduction to one of my favourite movies, David Lynch’s “Lost Highway”. In it, racing pavement reveals only level white dotted lines shrouded in darkness as David Bowie croons his sinister, 90s industrial art-rock masterpiece, “I’m Deranged”.

"Taking elements from this, alongside a general feeling of unstoppable locomotion, we arrived at something that captures a mood somewhere between Cybotron’s “Cosmic Cars”, Kraftwerk’s “Autobahn”, and Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”."

Check out 'The Motor' below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

26 Bristol, The Lanes

27 London, The Lexington

28 Manchester, YES (Basement)

29 Glasgow, The Poetry Club



MARCH

1 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

2 Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

4 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin