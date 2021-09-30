Watch

The band's debut album is out next week.

Published: 3:08 pm, September 30, 2021

The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'.

The track is taken from the band’s debut album 'Nightmare Daydream', which was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Dan Auerbach and set for release on 8th October via Easy Eye Sound.

“‘Father of Lies’ is about having a little devil who likes to sit on your shoulder and whisper in your ear. It’s about battling the evil voices in your head,” says lead singer/guitarist Demi Demitro. “The chorus instrumental guitar riff is one of my favorite riffs on the album because I think it really embodies this sort of heaviness that the song carries.”

