Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'

The band's debut album is out next week.
Published: 3:08 pm, September 30, 2021
The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'

The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'.

The track is taken from the band’s debut album 'Nightmare Daydream', which was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Dan Auerbach and set for release on 8th October via Easy Eye Sound.

“‘Father of Lies’ is about having a little devil who likes to sit on your shoulder and whisper in your ear. It’s about battling the evil voices in your head,” says lead singer/guitarist Demi Demitro. “The chorus instrumental guitar riff is one of my favorite riffs on the album because I think it really embodies this sort of heaviness that the song carries.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boston Manor have released a new single, 'Algorithm'
Wage War: "We know we're a heavy band, and we really embraced that"
IDLES have announced their new album, 'Crawler'
Cold Years are heading out on a UK tour this November and December
Biffy Clyro have shared a new video for their latest singles, 'Unknown Male 01' and 'A Hunger In Your Haunt'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing