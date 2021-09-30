The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Father of Lies'.
The track is taken from the band’s debut album 'Nightmare Daydream', which was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Dan Auerbach and set for release on 8th October via Easy Eye Sound.
“‘Father of Lies’ is about having a little devil who likes to sit on your shoulder and whisper in your ear. It’s about battling the evil voices in your head,” says lead singer/guitarist Demi Demitro. “The chorus instrumental guitar riff is one of my favorite riffs on the album because I think it really embodies this sort of heaviness that the song carries.”
Check it out below.